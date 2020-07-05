Ann Gwen Zinneman passed away peacefully, in her Punta Gorda, Fla., home under hospice care, surrounded by family on June 27, 2020. Ann was born on December 26, 1942, in Scranton, Penn., to Edward G. Webber and Jane A. Webber. She loved singing and sang in the choir at Grace United Methodist Church in Joliet and the Joliet Chamber Choir. She will always be remembered by her family and the members of Grace Church for singing "O Holy Night" at Christmas Eve services.
Ann married Thomas Ernest Zinneman in Joliet, Illinois on August 24, 1963. This year would have marked their 57th anniversary. She was an avid reader and a regular visitor to the Port Charlotte Public Library.
Ann was known for her positivity and cheer. Despite her health issues later in life, she was always positive and expressed kindness to all. While we mourn our loss, we celebrate her incredible life.
She is survived by her husband Thomas E. Zinneman, daughter Nancy Z. Read (John), and son David E. Zinneman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward G. Webber and Jane A. Webber, and her brother Edward G. ("Ted") Webber.
Ann will be cremated. Her full obituary and memorial page on the web page with Baldwin Brothers Cremation in Port Charlotte, Florida. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Her Facebook page will also remain as a memorial to her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to any local Animal Shelter. Her remains will be interred at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Fla.