Ann M. Best 82 of Punta Gorda, Florida pass away on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 at her home. Ann finally lost her battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Siegfried (Ziggy, deceased) for 61 years, Sister of Stefan Pfaff; Loving Mother of Roland (Virginia) Best and Carol (Wayne) Sams; Oma of Brandon, Alana, Jordan , Stacey and David; Great Oma of Brooke, Emily, Elizabeth and Edison. She was proceeded in death by her husband Siegfried, her grandson Brandon and her parents Stefan and Rosalia. Ann will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to benefit the Sacred Heart Conference of St. Vincent De Paul, 25200 Airport Rd. Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. A Celebration of life will be held at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 on Wednesday Dec. 11th from 2-4 pm