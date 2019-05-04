Ann Marie Cronin died peacefully on Monday April 29, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital in Punta Gorda, Florida. The daughter of Joseph Gable and Ann (Weinstein) Gable, Ann was born on August 12, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Immaculata High School in Detroit followed by St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, Pennsylvania, She then earned a master's degree at the University of Detroit. Her 25-year career was spent in the Greater Detroit area as an elementary school teacher. Ann married Don Cronin on April 10, 1987. After she retired, Ann and Don lived in Tucson, Arizona, Oceanside, California and finally settled in Punta Gorda, Florida where they have lived for the past 10 years. She was an active member of the Isles Yacht Club.



In addition to her career as an elementary school teacher, Ann enjoyed travel, interior decorating, art and her family. She had a second successful career selling her own artisan clothing line. Ann's home was always elegantly appointed with unique furnishings and art, much of which she created herself. She was a fashionista; impeccably dressed and always stylish. Ann's big personality was a warm and welcome presence at family gatherings and social functions. Her love for her family was always apparent and a focus of her daily life.



Ann Marie Cronin is survived by her husband Don Cronin, her sister Joan Flaharty, multiple nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Ann will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on May 24, 2019 at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Funeral home www.charlottememorial.com Read More Listen to Obituary