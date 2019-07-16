Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann McEvoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie McEvoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie McEvoy Obituary
On Thursday, July 11, 2019 Ann Marie McEvoy, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 65. Ann Marie, loving wife of the late Paul D McEvoy of Lynn, MA and Punta Gorda, FL was born in Lynn, MA to Anna (Cennami) and William Barber. She is survived by her children, Mark Corcoran of Boston, MA, Toni Corcoran of Saugus, MA, Michele McEvoy of Malden, MA and Michael McEvoy of Colorado Springs, CO as well as her sister Gail Worth of Lynn, MA and brother, William Barber of Salem, MA along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ann Marie was a lifelong resident of Lynn, a graduate of Lynn Classical before relocating to Punta Gorda, FL a number of years ago. She dedicated her life to the care and comfort of the elderly through 30 years of work in the field as a Certified Activity Director and Consultant. Most recently she worked at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans nursing home as the Activities Director. Along with dedication to her career and family, Ann Marie was a member of the Charlotte County Alzheimer's Association Board of Directors, the Events Coordinator for Southwest Florida Honor Flight, as well a member of the OCEAN Club (Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network Committee) along with many other organizations.

Ann Marie's distinctive love of life, warm and embracing personality and love of family will be missed by many. A remembrance and visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now