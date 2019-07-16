On Thursday, July 11, 2019 Ann Marie McEvoy, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 65. Ann Marie, loving wife of the late Paul D McEvoy of Lynn, MA and Punta Gorda, FL was born in Lynn, MA to Anna (Cennami) and William Barber. She is survived by her children, Mark Corcoran of Boston, MA, Toni Corcoran of Saugus, MA, Michele McEvoy of Malden, MA and Michael McEvoy of Colorado Springs, CO as well as her sister Gail Worth of Lynn, MA and brother, William Barber of Salem, MA along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Ann Marie was a lifelong resident of Lynn, a graduate of Lynn Classical before relocating to Punta Gorda, FL a number of years ago. She dedicated her life to the care and comfort of the elderly through 30 years of work in the field as a Certified Activity Director and Consultant. Most recently she worked at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans nursing home as the Activities Director. Along with dedication to her career and family, Ann Marie was a member of the Charlotte County Alzheimer's Association Board of Directors, the Events Coordinator for Southwest Florida Honor Flight, as well a member of the OCEAN Club (Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network Committee) along with many other organizations.



Ann Marie's distinctive love of life, warm and embracing personality and love of family will be missed by many. A remembrance and visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.