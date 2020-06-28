Ann Marie was the closest I had to a sister. Such a sweet soul, funny, smart, caring. I am sad we lost touch over the years, but memories are never lost! May she rest in everlasting peace and joy. And may the good Lord look after you, Arthur and your whole family.
Ann Marie Reed, 67, of Rotonda West passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Fla.
Born on May 26, 1953, in Plainfield, Ill., to the late Henry and Darlene (Eymen) Reed, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for thirty years.
She was a charter member of Gulf Cove Women of the Moose Lodge and was known as "The Cookie Lady" as she loved making cookies and giving them to all her friends. Ann was the head bartender at the Rotonda Elks Lodge for many years until a stroke slowed her down. She helped out at the Rotonda VFW by managing the bar and keeping the place spotless.
Annie was a caring person who always was there for everyone who needed help. She will be greatly missed by many.
She leaves behind her sister: Mary Willis; niece: Christine; great nephew: Henry; cousins: Robin (Don) Lambert and Ginger (Art) Baclawski; good friends: Sheree Frantz and Dutch and Marilyn Wheating ("Mom and Dad".)
A celebration of her life will be held at the Gulf Cove Moose at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.