Ann Marie Reed
Ann Marie Reed, 67, of Rotonda West passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Fla.

Born on May 26, 1953, in Plainfield, Ill., to the late Henry and Darlene (Eymen) Reed, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for thirty years.

She was a charter member of Gulf Cove Women of the Moose Lodge and was known as "The Cookie Lady" as she loved making cookies and giving them to all her friends. Ann was the head bartender at the Rotonda Elks Lodge for many years until a stroke slowed her down. She helped out at the Rotonda VFW by managing the bar and keeping the place spotless.

Annie was a caring person who always was there for everyone who needed help. She will be greatly missed by many.

She leaves behind her sister: Mary Willis; niece: Christine; great nephew: Henry; cousins: Robin (Don) Lambert and Ginger (Art) Baclawski; good friends: Sheree Frantz and Dutch and Marilyn Wheating ("Mom and Dad".)

A celebration of her life will be held at the Gulf Cove Moose at a later date.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Ann Marie was the closest I had to a sister. Such a sweet soul, funny, smart, caring. I am sad we lost touch over the years, but memories are never lost! May she rest in everlasting peace and joy. And may the good Lord look after you, Arthur and your whole family.






Paul Riihimaki
Family
June 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda Pascal
Friend
June 19, 2020
Bunky, John & Linda and your families,
So sadden to hear about Anne Marie.
Always remember her from West Quincy Finnish Cong. & Camp Clear.
Stephen, Mark & I along with John & Linda & Anne Marie had great times in Sunday school. We all met Jesus there.
We all have fond memories.
Anne Marie always had smiles for all.
We also had great times with our families. All our thoughts & prayers with all of you at this difficult time.
Rest In Peace Anne Marie.
Fondly,
Maria Walkama Clark
Stephen & Mark Walkama
Maria Walkama Clark
Friend
June 18, 2020
Arthur (Bunky ) and Families,
I am so sorry for your loss.
Ann Marie will live in your hearts ❤ forever.
Dianne Nieland Smyth
Dianne Smyth
Friend
June 18, 2020
June 17, 2020
Gosh. 40 plus years since I've seen Anne
Marie.
I used to run w Arthur when I lived on Lancaster Street. There could not be a nicer person or a better smile on the face of the earth.
Love to the Reeds. May Anne Marie rest in peace.
Theresa Bradley.
T Diao
Friend
June 17, 2020
June 17, 2020
Mrs. Anne Marie Reed was a sweet beautiful lady , her words os wisdom comforted to all of us at the life group Grace Church . Very sad news to us ! May God bless you and your husband with strength and peace. RIP Anne Marie you will be loved eternally.
Teresa Delgado
Friend
