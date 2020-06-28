Bunky, John & Linda and your families,

So sadden to hear about Anne Marie.

Always remember her from West Quincy Finnish Cong. & Camp Clear.

Stephen, Mark & I along with John & Linda & Anne Marie had great times in Sunday school. We all met Jesus there.

We all have fond memories.

Anne Marie always had smiles for all.

We also had great times with our families. All our thoughts & prayers with all of you at this difficult time.

Rest In Peace Anne Marie.

Fondly,

Maria Walkama Clark

Stephen & Mark Walkama

