Anna Bess Hale



(1921 - 2019)



Anna Bess Hale was born April 28, 1921 to Bess Clements Smith and Woodford Ransom Smith, in Magnolia, AR. She married Morris Allain Hale in 1941 in Orlando, FL at St. Luke's Episcopal Cathedral. He deceased in 1999.



Anna Bess attended Florida State College, Tallahassee. She was a lifetime member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and was 1939 Apollo Ball of Florida Debutante in Orlando. She took further courses at Corcoran Gallery School of Art in Washington, D.C. and also, McNay School of Art, San Antonio, TX receiving her B.A. degree. She taught art to adult students in Virginia and Florida.



She served as President of: Wheeler Officers' Club, Hawaii; Deland Alumnae Tri Delta Club, Panhellenic Organization; Episcopal Altar Guild of Randolph, AFB; Social Science Club of Champaign and Urbana, and Book Club of Champaign. She was a member of Krannert Art Gallery Council Emeritus, a Burnham Hospital and Carle Hospital volunteer for 20 yrs., a member of FF Chapter of P.E.O., President's Council of University of Illinois, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Alter Guild, Daughters of the Republic of Texas James Butler Chapter, National Pen-Women of Florida and a Grey Lady at Tripler Hospital for 3 years. She was an Arlington Lady representing Gen. Curtis LeMay of the U.S. Air Force in Washington, D.C.



Anna Bess Hale passed away June 24, 2019. She is survived by her offspring: Anna Linda Hale of Abington, PA, Morris Allain Hale, Jr., his wife Tena, and Zoe' Corinne Hale of North Port, FL. Also, by her grandchildren Kendall, Donald, Krista, Allain E. and 10 great grandchildren.



Memorials in her name should be made to Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church of Champaign, IL or St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church of North Port FL.