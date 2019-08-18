|
Anna
Klimaszewski, 95, North Port, died August 4 th 2019 6:45am. She was born December 31 st 1923, 5 minutes before midnight, in Dunellen, New Jersey. She moved to Harbor Isles in North Port from North Plainfield, New Jersey in 1983. She retired from Lockheed Electronics co, as an office worker, typist. She loved living in Florida, 34 years in Harbor Isles and recently lived for 2 years, at the Gardens of North Port.
Anna had a heart of gold; she was a strong proponent of helping the needy and of charitable giving. Her
shopping for sales in detergents, soaps, toothbrushes & paste, paper towels, toilet paper, canned vegetables and soup was endless, and it was to give to St Vincent DePaul Society. And her stepping in to help the families chosen by her community at Christmas and giving to a poor person she met on the
street. Plus helping her immediate family and friends when in need. Anna was a devote Catholic and a proud member of the San Pedro Catholic church in North Port. She supported many of the church's needs. And oh how Anna loved to read the newspaper, keeping up on current events and learning all
she could.
She is survived by her brother Jack Harakal, wife Joan, her niece Mary
Darling, her "adopted daughter in friendship" Sue Zwit-Frantzen, her son James Klimaszewski, her 6
grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, several nephews and several friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Krempa, her husband John Klimaszewski, and
her son Robert Klimaszewski. Funeral Services will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church North Port on September 18 th at 10am.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The San Pedro St Vincent DePaul Society 14380 Tamiami Trail North Port Florida 34287
A special thank you to the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte for her comfort and compassionate
care. The National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte chapter, is in charge.