National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 624-5212
Anna Moody
Anna Marie (Ann) Moody

Anna Marie (Ann) Moody Obituary
Anna (Ann) Marie Moody age 76 of Englewood, Fla., formerly of LaPorte, Ind., passed away on Feb. 25th, 2020.

Ann was unquestionably the matriarch within the Miller/Moody family. The family continues to thrive as a direct result of the love and nurturing she provided to all. Her purpose was defined in observing the gratitude of others that she gave all that she could possibly offer. It mattered not if it was family, friends, or a complete stranger Ann was willing to be a kind ear to listen in the winds of adversity, and ready to lift others higher in their times of triumph. Of her 36 grandchildren and her 45 great-grandchildren, there isn't one that didn't know they were loved, even when it was tough love. You could always spot Ann in a room, not because she was exceptionally tall (quite the opposite) but by her laugh that was so contagious that others would inevitably gravitate to her and join in the joy. She was a devout wife, a passionate friend, an articulate communicator, and a truly exceptionally loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother. Ann's spirit was contagious, and the memories of her will continue to bring smiles and laughs to those who knew her best for all of eternity.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Darrel E. Moody, by eight children; Michael S.Miller (Cindi),Todd A. Miller (Susan) Angela Kempf (Lonnie), Bobette J. Nielson, and Michelle A. Miller, Darren G. Moody, Melissa Moody, and Darrick Moody.

She is preceded in death by parents Teresa and Arthur Lower, brother Ken Lower, sister Carolyn Bishop, daughter Danna L. Wallace, and 3 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild.
