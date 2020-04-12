|
|
Anna Marie Vuolo gained her wings on March 23, 2020, one
day after the passing of her daughter, Victoria Hogan.
Ann was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on November 21, 1934 to George & Lillian Nash. Anna was married to Anthony J. Vuolo, Sr. on March 6, 1954. The two honeymooned in Key
West, Fla. and in my 1972, they moved their family down to Port Charlotte from Smithtown, Long Island, N.Y.
Anna worked as a switchboard operator in her younger years, belonged to The Catholic Daughters, showed her loyalty to her political party by
working at her local voting agency, and was an Avon lady for 43 years. Ann and Tony
operated the restaurant at Port Charlotte Bowlerama for several years in 1980s, she worked the front desk for over a decade, and was league secretary for numerous leagues over her 30 years as a bowler
there.
Ann loved working with children and dedicated much of her life to doing so. Ann offered her time to help out at St. Patrick's School, was very involved with both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, and volunteered her time weekly at Port
Charlotte Bowlerama for 3 decades running the youth bowling programs. Ann loved bowling, traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with her very large lrish-Italian family.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Debbie Bedell (Mike Chomicki) of Southport, N.C.,
Donna Vuolo (Bob Medlar); sons, Anthony J. Vuolo, Jr., Vincent Vuolo (Dawn), Nicholas Vuolo and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, granddaughter, Jessica and daughter, Victoria.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.