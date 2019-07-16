Home

Anna Rose Mihlik Obituary
Anna Rose Mihlik, 92, of North Port, FL, passed away peacefully under the care of Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wightman. She is survived by her sister, Helen McGlynn; brother, John Mihlik; sister in law, Jessie Mihlik; brother in law, Robert Fickling; close nephew John D Brown and numerous nieces and nephews; dear caregiver, Elaine Dixon; neighbors, Brian and Leslie Anderson, Mitzi Stewart, Linda Anderson and close neighbor and friend Jim Frake.

Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10AM at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, FL

Arrangements made by McKee Funeral Home, North Port, FL
