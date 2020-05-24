Anne Bastianelli (nee Hlubb) passed away on May 20, 2020, at Solaris Health Care, Port Charlotte, Fla., where she had lived for three years. She was born in Haddon Heights, NJ, on February 12, 1919, to John and Anna (Setina) Hlubb and lived there until moving to Punta Gorda in 1980. She graduated from Haddon Heights High School and, during World War II, served as a volunteer nurse's aide at Fort Dix, N.J. Anne worked a few years as a doctor's receptionist and a restaurant hostess, then began a 25-year banking career that took her from teller to V. P. and manager of the bank's main office. After a brief retirement in Florida, she returned to banking for several years, then took a job as Coordinator of Volunteers for Hospice of Southwest Florida (now Tidewell), finally entering her second retirement in 2001. During her time at Tidewell, she served a term as president of O.C.E.A.N.* She is survived by Mary Anne Crecelius (Roy Taylor), of Pittsburgh, Pa., daughter by her first husband, Edward Crecelius, and was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas; her brother, John; and friend and companion Joseph Delaney. A memorial service will take place at a future date. Donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, Mass. 01061 or to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.



