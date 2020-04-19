|
Anne Hanlon Dye, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was born on Aug. 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Edwin J. Hanlon and Helen Calhoun Hanlon.
She married the love of her life, John Wilson Dye, Jr. on Feb. 12, 1943. They were longtime residents of South Port Square and recently celebrated their 77th anniversary.
Anne enjoyed volunteer work at Medina, Ohio and Cape Coral, Fla. hospitals. She excelled in her arts and crafts projects. She was a generous, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband and 4 children. John (Jake) Dye (Patricia) of Punta Gorda, Fla., Anne (Bunny) Brinker (Clayton) of Branford, Fla., Hester Bixler (Paul) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Hope Myers (Steve) of Thonotosassa, Fla., 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.