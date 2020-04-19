|
|
Anne Lund Whitefoot, 51, of Englewood, Fla. and previously of Louisville, Ky. died peacefully in her home on Monday, April 6, 2020, of a sudden illness.
Born April 11, 1968, in Louisville, Ky. she was the youngest daughter of Eugene and Marlene Elder. Anne attended Middle Road Elementary School, Parkview Middle School, Providence High School, and the University of Kentucky.
Anne was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She delighted in shocking friends with her crazy antics. She was generous and kind and a loving person. Her character proved kindness and compassion was what brought a smile to everyone's face. Her husband and son loved her deeply. Anne was a lover of animals and couldn't seem to get enough of them, she especially loved to play with her dachshund Brando.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Matt Whitefoot, her son Garrett, and her sister Carolyn Perez. She is predeceased by her beloved parents.
A celebration of life will be planned for the near future in the Lexington/Louisville area.
She would want everyone to remember her favorite saying: "I love you more than a fat kid loves cake!"
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Anne, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.