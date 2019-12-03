|
|
Anne Relich Jordan, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday,November 29, 2019.
Anne was born on March 27, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of John and Mary Chopek. She was a devout Catholic and has gone to be with the Lord. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Anne loved cooking for her family; gardening and she loved dancing at the American Legion with the love of her life, Mickey. After moving to Port Charlotte in 1982 to retire, Anne and Mickey could not sit still so they obtained their real estate licenses and began working with Century-21 Claus Realty and then Century-21 Shayman. They loved boating and fishing in their spare time. Anne and Mickey cared more about their family than anything in life. They loved their family traditions and loved sharing them with their children. They always wanted them to know they were loved and nothing mattered more than family and have passed those traditions on to all of them. Her Serbian Chicken Soup dinner always brought the family together.
Anne is survived by her son, John (Vicki) Relich; daughters, Patricia (Robert) Deckon,
Donna (Renee) Causey and Sandra Relich; Daughter in law, Kelly Relich; Grandchildren, James Deckon, Michael (Nikki), Deckon, Jenifer (Owen) Siah, Michael Relich, Alexander Relich, Zachary Causey and Jacob Causey; Great grandchildren, Elijah and Liam Deckon, Mason and Maddox Siah. She is also survived by her sister in law Phyllis (Chopek) Myers and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Michelle Gromalski of Independent Journeys, Anne's professional "guardian angel".
Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband Mickey Relich and father of her 5 children and her second husband David Jordan. She was also preceded in death by her parents, eldest son Paul Relich, brothers Mike Chopek, Paul Chopek and Joseph Chopek; sisters, Helen Kavalli and Pat Hetrick.
A private family interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.