Anne T. (McCabe) St. George, 100, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Cape Cod, Mass., passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Anne was born on Nov. 21, 1919, to Charles M. and Helen (Tighe) McCabe of Cambridge Mass.
Anne was the devoted wife of the late Leslie F. St. George and the beloved mother of
Robert L. St. George of Hermosa Beach, Calif., Anne St. George (Michael Wigglesworth) of Punta Gorda, Fla., Leslie P. (Cindy) St. George of Sagamore Beach, Mass., Mary Ellen St. George (and her late husband Stephen F. Pickul, Jr.) of Centerville, Mass., and Jean Marie St. George (Robert Kellogg) of Cotuit, Mass. She was predeceased by her son William C. E. St. George. Anne was beloved by her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her extended family and many, many friends.
Anne was a 1937 graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School. She lived her life as a
devout Catholic with a firm belief in God. Anne "lived" her faith each day as evidenced
by the kindness and generosity she presented to those close to her as well as to strangers. Her family was the joy of her life. The legacy of her wit, humor, charitable
spirit, love of nature, passion for music and lifelong devotion to the Boston Red Sox will
live on through them.
In her memory, Anne requested that we love one another. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment: Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, P.O. Box
310, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545. www.MaryknollSisters.org