Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Anthony "David" Klum


1946 - 2020
Anthony "David" Klum Obituary
Anthony "David" Klum became another one of God's angels on Feb. 12, 2020. David was born in Bedford, Ohio on Jan. 16, 1946, to the late Anthony and Margaret Klum.

David was a member of the Moose Lodge 1693. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends outdoors. He also enjoyed helping his grandsons work on their trucks and other projects. He also loved spending time with his great-grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carrie Klum; daughter Carrie Lynn Comstock (Joe); brother Jimmy Klum (Cheryl); grandsons Stephen Fileman (Ashley), Cody Comstock (Krystal), Kyle Comstock (Miranda); great-grandson Cayden Fileman and great-granddaughter Paisley Comstock.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL. A service will begin at 11. Interment follows at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of David, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
