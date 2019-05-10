Anthony Mark "Tony" Wyman, 56, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 6, 2019.



He was born July 26, 1962 in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.



Anthony moved to Port Charlotte in 1976 from Dexter, Maine. He worked in pool construction. Loved being with his family and was an avid Nascar fan.



Anthony is greatly missed by his wife of 30 years, Kim Wyman; daughters, Lindsey Wyman (Matthew) Miller and Korie Leigh Wyman both of Port Charlotte, Florida; sister, Dee Dee (Mike) Kupferer of Port Charlotte, Florida and brother, David M (Aimee) Wyman of Dexter, Maine; father and mother-in-law, John and Beverly Collins of Port Charlotte; step mother, Jody Wyman of Garland, Maine; sister-in-law, Karen (John) Walsh of Port Charlotte, Florida; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Stephen) Roof, Megan (Kevin) McLafferty, Lisa (Matt) Constant, Michael Kupferer, Morgan and Ryan Wyman; many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Rosalie Wyman.



A celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at First Baptist Church, 20035 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to TideWell Hospice Inc, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238