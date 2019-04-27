Anthony P. "Tony" Fortunato (May 11,1924-April 16, 2019)



On Tuesday April the 16, 2019 the lord called Tony home to rest. He leaves behind a family that loved and treasured him very much. His wife Marie nee, Cozan, Sons, Anthony G "Guido", Donald J, and Dennis J, sister Carmella Marini, nee Greco, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be missed by those whose lives he helped shape and influence, whether family, friends, or stranger.



Tony was born May the 11, 1924 to Maria nee Damiano, and Antonio Fortunato. He was the youngest of four boys and preceded by a sister. He first gained fame as a twirling drum major for East High School in the thirties, winning many awards and titles, and opening the door for a job in show business. Whether he was teaching dance, twirling, or championing worker's rights with the State of Ohio, his passion and zeal for life were evident in all he did.



He retired from Ohio to Florida in the late eighties, where he lived out the rest of his days playing in the endless summer.



He was preceded in death by all three brothers, Alfredo, James, and Carmen, a son Ty, and a grandson Timothy.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 TamiAmi trl, North Port Florida 34287 on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am, additional services to be made at a later date. Read More Listen to Obituary