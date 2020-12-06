1/1
Apolonia Rose Williams
1922 - 2020
Apolonia Rose Williams, 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Solaris Healthcare of Charlotte Harbor.

Apolonia (Polly) was born Dec. 26, 1922, in New Britain, Conn., to the late Joseph and Roszalia (Drezek) Zysk. She moved to Port Charlotte in 2007 from Milford, Conn.

On June 14, 1943, Polly married Lawrence C. Williams in Paris, Texas. After the war they moved to Milford, Conn., where they raised their children. At age 19, Polly obtained the position of a skilled decal and instrument Painter on helicopters at Sikorsky Aircraft. She remained there till she retired at age 72. Known for her artistic ability, Polly has a painting done at age 12, hanging in the New Britain Children's Library.

She is survived by her loving family, five daughters, Audrey Williams of Temecula, Calif., Linda (Tom) Condon of Port Charlotte, Fla., Claudia Voight of Windham, Vt., Sherrie (Charles Bechtle) Williams of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Heidi Williams of Port Charlotte, Fla.; a son, Larry (Sue) Williams of Kent, Conn.; 14 grandchildren and 19 great -grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Willams who passed in 2014.

Funeral services and interment in Kings Highway Cemetery will be held in Milford, Conn.

Memorial contributions may be made her memory to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
