Arlene Bonda was born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens, before moving to Staten Island, New York. She retired and moved to Englewood in 1993, with her beloved mother, Stella, who she lovingly cared for.
Arlene was a dedicated and proud employee at Merrill Lynch on Wall Street
for 43 years. She was the quintessential "Working Girl" and was highly respected
and loved on "The Street", where she worked as Cashier-Supervisor in Institutional
Sales. Although she never attained the status she so well deserved, she never complained and she took great pride in the success of employees that she mentored
and nurtured. Arlene cherished the many relationships and friendships she made
through the years.
Arlene loved the times she spent with her friends at the of beaches of Staten Island and the Jersey Shore and this love continued in South Florida. Arlene always looked forward to her cruises with her friends and spoke lovingly of these memories. Arlene was an avid bowler and animal lover. There wasn't a dog that she passed, that she didn't stop to ask to pet.
Arlene passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at the age of 86. A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at 10 am.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.