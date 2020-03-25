|
|
Arletta C. Legg, age 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Arletta was born on December 14, 1940, to the late LeRoy and Adeline Tuck, in Rainelle, West Virginia.
Arletta moved from Fort Springs, Virginia to Charlotte County in 1957. She worked as a Bank Officer for 29 years until the passing of her husband Robert J. Legg, Sr. in 1993, then worked as a Business Secretary for Roberson Funeral Homes until her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be
missed by all who's lives she touched.
Arletta leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. and Marybeth Legg, Jr. of Punta Gorda; a sister, Lucy A. Burns, also of Punta Gorda; grandchildren, Marissa (Tyler) Truett and their children Justin and Adalynd, Kaitlyn (John Munoz) Legg and their son John Jr., and Dylan (Kelsea) Legg and their daughter Avalee. In addition to her parents and husband, Arletta was preceded in death by 11 sisters and brothers.
A private ceremony will be held later this week at Roberson Funeral Homes Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary
Street in Punta Gorda.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by
Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.