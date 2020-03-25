Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Arletta Legg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arletta C. Legg


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arletta C. Legg Obituary
Arletta C. Legg, age 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Arletta was born on December 14, 1940, to the late LeRoy and Adeline Tuck, in Rainelle, West Virginia.

Arletta moved from Fort Springs, Virginia to Charlotte County in 1957. She worked as a Bank Officer for 29 years until the passing of her husband Robert J. Legg, Sr. in 1993, then worked as a Business Secretary for Roberson Funeral Homes until her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be

missed by all who's lives she touched.

Arletta leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. and Marybeth Legg, Jr. of Punta Gorda; a sister, Lucy A. Burns, also of Punta Gorda; grandchildren, Marissa (Tyler) Truett and their children Justin and Adalynd, Kaitlyn (John Munoz) Legg and their son John Jr., and Dylan (Kelsea) Legg and their daughter Avalee. In addition to her parents and husband, Arletta was preceded in death by 11 sisters and brothers.

A private ceremony will be held later this week at Roberson Funeral Homes Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary

Street in Punta Gorda.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by

Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arletta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -