Arlette Jeannine Staugler



Born in 1930, in Switzerland, she became a nurse and eventually married a US Air Force fighter pilot and raised three children. She was an elegant, proper, first class lady, and world traveler with the most interesting experiences. She was a remarkable woman, an awesome mother and an exceptional nurse who had a way with those under her care. Compassion, respect and dignity were her mantra. We know of many grateful families and she will be sorely missed.



Tragically preceded in death by her youngest son John, she is survived by her only husband Franz, daughter Sarah, eldest son James, his wife Betty, their four children and two great grandchildren.



Arlette did so much for others that it was our honor and privilege to care for her these final years.



Rest In Peace Mamman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store