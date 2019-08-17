|
Arthur Eugene Flint, 94, of North Port Florida and formerly of Melrose Massachusetts and Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, at TideWell Hospice in Port Charlotte Florida.
He was born March 4, 1925 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Arthur Jonas Flint Jr. and Edith Estes Flint. He moved to Melrose in 1930 and graduated from Melrose High School in 1942.
Following graduation, Flint enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Europe in World War II. He was in the 550th Anti-Aircraft Battalion, part of Patton's 3rd Army. Returning to the U.S. after the war, Flint married Barbara Lucille Goodwin, a high school classmate, on October 2, 1948 and the couple settled in Melrose where they raised four children.
Flint went to work for his father at Mystic Linen Service in Greenwood and went back to school at Northeastern University in Boston, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1951.
Throughout the 1950's, 60's, 70's, and 80's, Flint was active in several civic and service organizations, including the Rotary Club, the Masons, the Shriners, and the Melrose Board of Alderman. He also served on the Board of Trustees of the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and the Board of the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School.
In 1960, the family built a summer cottage on Broad Bay in Freedom, New Hampshire where weekends and vacations were spent enjoying the lake in the summer and skiing in the winter.
In 1968, Flint earned his stockbroker's license and went to work for F.S. Moseley in Boston.
Travel was a favorite activity of the Flint's in the 1980's and '90's, with Bermuda one of the couple's favorite destinations. They traveled as well across the United States several times, including stops in Alaska and Hawaii, and travels outside the U.S. took them to the Caribbean, Greece, and the British Isles.
The Flints moved to Punta Gorda Florida in 1996 and Flint formally retired in 1997 as a stockbroker and certified financial planner with Legg Mason. In 2010, they moved to South Port Square in Port Charlotte and following Barbara's death in 2011, Flint moved in with his daughter Joan and her husband Paul Fullam in North Port.
He will be greatly missed by friends and family, including children Jeffrey A. Flint of North Conway, New Hampshire, Jill E. Flint of North Conway, New Hampshire and Port Charlotte, Florida, Jay T. G. Flint of Omaha, Nebraska, and Joan C. Fullam and her husband Paul of North Port, Florida; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one nephew and several cousins.
Arthur is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years and his sister Carolyn Flint Dulay.
At Arthur's request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Springfield, Massachusetts or TideWell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Arrangements are by Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services in Punta Gorda, Florida.