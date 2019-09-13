|
|
Arthur Floyd Mickow
Dec. 23, 1954 - Aug. 22, 2019.
Art was born and raised in Chicago, he also called Marshall, Minnesota and Arnold, Missouri home, he recently retired to Englewood, Florida.
Art's bakery career started in Illinois and he advanced all the way to Principal Food Scientist / Master Baker. Art had worked at some of the biggest bakeries in the USA, Anheuser Bush, Earth Grains, Sara Lee and Schwann's.
He was an awesome pool player. He made shots others didn't even see. He had a deep love for music and enjoyed all genres. He enjoyed playing arcade games and loved going to the movies with his kids and grandkids.
Art is survived by his three children, Ron (Angel) Mickow, St. Clair, Missouri, Cody Mickow, Sullivan, Missouri, and Tia (Tim) Hickman, Wildwood, Florida; almost nine grandchildren, Cameron, Carmen and Artie, Chicago, Illinois, Kerian, New Port Richey, Florida, Quinn, Kiera, Conner, Katelynn, Sullivan, Missouri and Baby Hickman, Wildwood, Florida; his mother, Betty; two sisters, Roxanne (Tom) Mateja, Lorena Wheeler; and brother, Mark; plus, numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Arthur V. Mickow; and his son, Arthur F. Mickow Jr.
Celebration of Life will be at Art's condo prior to the Burial at Sea in Englewood, Florida starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Anyone wanting to send flowers, please send to Tia Hickman, 3518 County Road 222, Wildwood, FL 34785