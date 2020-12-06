Arthur H. Anderssen, 79, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on May 14, 2020. He was born on Dec. 17, 1940, to Thorleif and Hazel Anderssen in Philadelphia, Pa.
Arthur grew up in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he started racing with the St. Pete Yacht Club at the young age of 10 and won many cups for sailing. He graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1958, continuing his education with a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University. In 1962, Arthur joined the United States Navy, where he earned a Master of Science from Sloan School MIT and Ocean Engineering. Arthur honorably served for 26 years as a Naval Engineer where he attended Submarine School and was a certified Navy Salvage Diver. He was stationed at Norfolk, Va., Charleston Naval Ship Yard, the Guam Ship Repair Facility, and was deployed to Saudi Arabia with his wife, whom he enjoyed traveling the world with.
Upon settling in Punta Gorda, Arthur pursued his passion for helping others and their well-being with fitness and health. He was qualified in various certifications from the Aquatic Exercise Association, American Council on Exercises, and the American College of Sports Medicine. Arthur will be remembered for his kindness towards others and being a caring, doting, and wonderful husband and father.
Arthur will be deeply missed by his best friend and wife of 56 years, Sharon; sons Keith and David (Jennifer); and grandchildren Brittany, Eli, Evan, Silas, and Callum. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Patricia.
A service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Arthur's name to the Jesus Loves You Ministry, www.jesuslovesyouministryinc.com
The service will be held on Dec. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, 507 West Marion Ave. 33950.
