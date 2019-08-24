Home

Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Englewood, FL
1929 - 2019
Arthur L. MacDonald Obituary
Arthur L. MacDonald, 90, of Rotonda West passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. Mac (aka Art) was born in Bayonne, NJ, the son of Arthur and Lucy MacDonald. He and his wife, Flo, were married for 66 years and raised four children. Mac retired from Best Foods before moving to Florida.

Art, a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grove City, was very active in the Knights of Columbus. He held the position of Grand Knight, achieved the 4th Degree and worked on the Compass, its monthly newsletter. Mac enjoyed golfing, fishing, drawing and crossword puzzles. He had a natural curiosity and enjoyed figuring out how things worked. Mac loved meeting people and was always ready for a good conversation.

Mac will be greatly missed by his daughter Kathy (Bill) Knee; his sons Jim (Linda) MacDonald and Michael (Nancy) MacDonald; his four grandchildren Dawn Tomei, Andrew (Jen Lee) Sheridan, Amanda and Kadie MacDonald; and his two great-grandchildren Gianna and Anthony Tomei. Mac was preceded in death by his wife, Flo; his son, Bob MacDonald; and his sister, Rose Zientek.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation be made to the Englewood Tidewell Hospice, 12034 N Access Rd #6418, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 or online at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, FL 34223. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday, August 28 at 9:30 a.m.
