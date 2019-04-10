Arthur L. Schott, of Punta Gorda, Florida and Cadillac, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Punta Gorda surrounded by his family. He was 80. Arthur was born on January 30, 1939 in Otter Lake,



Michigan to Arthur and Bessie (Maddox) Schott. He went to college on a baseball scholarship at Central Michigan University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He worked at General Motors in Human Resources retiring after 40 years. Art was the treasurer of Mundy Township for 22 years as well. In 1965, Art married Sharon Maureen Kennedy.



Art is survived by his wife of 53 years Sharon, children Catherine (Rob) of Holt, Michigan; David (Pam) of Flushing, Michigan; and Dan of Punta Gorda, Florida. Also surviving are grandchildren Jordan, Ryan and Madison and sister Virginia Roth and brother Randy Schott.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Arthur and Bessie Schott, mother-in-law and father-in-law Isabell and Norman Kennedy, a sister Judy Bennett and brother Dennis Schott.



A celebration of life will be held in Flint, Michigan later this spring.