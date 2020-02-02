Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
21505 Augusta Ave.
Port Charlotte, FL
Arturo Palis Angeles Obituary
Arturo Palis Angeles, 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Bayfront

Health Port Charlotte.

He was born March 18, 1942 in Manila, Philippines to the late Marcelo Angeles, Sr. and

Francisca Palis, originally of Sta. Rosa and Los Banos, Laguna, Philippines. He is an Agriculture Graduate from the University of the Philippines, College of Agriculture in Los Banos and the Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois as Bachelor of Business Administration, major in Accounting. He was then employed as an Accountant for 10 years, before being promoted to Auditor for 13 years for Peoples Gas & Light Company in Chicago, Illinois. He retired on

April 1, 2004. His wife died 27 years ago. He was a devoted member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic in Port Charlotte and member of the regular choir and funeral choir at the church.

Art started in Illinois the pilgrimage of bringing around the statues of Our Lady of

Fatima, Lord Black Nazarene and Infant Jesus for the past 15 years. He then moved to Port Charlotte in 2011 and had been bringing around to homes of family parishioners willing to accept the three statues for one month and pray the Novena accompanying the three statues.

This pilgrimage will continue as long as there are parishioners willing to accept into their beloved homes the three statues.

He is survived by a daughter Jennifer Lyn (Rick) Gross; sisters Estrella (Edward) Kaciur,

Josefina Angeles, and Iluminada (Wilfredo) Jiloca; brother Rogelio Angeles; grandsons Aiden Gross and Jonah Tran; granddaughter Elizabeth Tran; and three nephews Jonathan, Ryan and Jeremy Jiloca.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 3 p.m. Wednesday,

Feb. 5, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte, Florida. Private interment will be held later at St. Charles Memorial Garden. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to

the family.

Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
