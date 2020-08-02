Athelyn Olga Weaver, died July 29, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94.
Athelyn was born May 5th, 1926, in Arcadia, Fla. She spent much of her adult life in Russellville, Ky., raising their three children, with her husband Charles Weaver.
Athelyn will be remembered for her strong Christian faith, her love of music, and for her ministry to children.
Charles always promised he would take Athelyn back home to Florida one day. They retired to Arcadia, Fla., in 1980. Sadly, Charles passed away in 1991. Shortly thereafter, Athelyn relocated to Ormond Beach, Fla., to be near her children.
Athelyn Weaver is preceded in death by her parents', Grady and Essie Fort, and her husband, Charles Thuran Weaver.
She is survived by her three children; Nelson Edward Weaver, Martha Weaver Carter, and Janet Weaver Stanley, all currently residing in Ormond Beach, Fla. Athelyn was blessed with 11 grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren.
After a small graveside service, Athelyn was buried at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, Fla. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
