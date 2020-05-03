Audrey A. Abbott
Audrey A. Abbott, 89, a former resident of N.J., Ohio, Fla., and N.H., passed away peacefully at her newest residence in N.M. on April 15, 2020. Born 1930 in Roselle Park, N.J., she is predeceased by her parents Walter and Adele Schlack, her late husband of 60 years, Robert W. Abbott Sr., and 2 of her 3 brothers. Audrey was a loving mother to 6 children and grandmother to 3. She also enjoyed time spent with members of her extended family and friends. Audrey took pleasure in observing nature and liked to garden, travel, work on handcraft projects, and play cards. She also was an active member of her churches in N.J., Fla., and N.H.

A funeral service will be in N.M. on May 7, 2020. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery, Fla. where she will join her late husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief (donate.lwr.org) or charity of choice in memory of Audrey. To leave condolences, visit www.danielsfuneral.com

Published in Englewood Sun on May 3, 2020.
