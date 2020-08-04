Audrey Ann Ackermann, age 88, passed away on July 25, 2020, at the Chase Nursing Home with her great-niece and caregiver Alisha Ackermann-Norwood at her side. Audrey was born December 9, 1931, in Valley Stream, N.Y. As a youngster, Audrey loved to dance and performed for Kitty Carson's Dance Studio. She also loved to downhill ski. Audrey graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1950. Audrey worked for Kaiser Aluminum as the Head Bookkeeper-Assistant to the Controller. She retired in 1976. She and her mother moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1988. They were parishioners of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Audrey cared for her mother until her passing in 1998. Audrey and her late sister-in-law and beloved friend Mary were avid bowlers on the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church bowling league. Audrey loved to travel with her friends and try her luck at the casinos.



Audrey's nephew Danny cared for her until October 2018, when she moved to Chase Nursing Home, where she was cared for by her great-niece Alisha (Chris) Ackermann-Norwood and the wonderful staff at Chase. The family wishes to thank Alisha, her family and the staff for their love, compassion and exceptional level of care for 'Aunt' Audrey.



'Aunt' Audrey is remembered by her family as a wonderful Aunt, who took us boating, fishing, crabbing, on summer vacations, game farms, horseback riding, and weekends at her house. She made Christmas time magical and was so generous to us all. She will be remembered as the Aunt who could move mountains to provide fond memories and to help her family when in need.



She was predeceased by her parents Adam and Adeline (Ryan) Ackermann, her brother Donald Ackermann and her sister-in-law Mary Ackermann, and her younger brother Bruce Ackermann.



Audrey is survived by her sister-in-law Roberta (Bruce) Ackermann, nieces Barbara (Ed) Shepard, Donna (Allen) Romanelli, Patricia (Steven) Carr, Kathleen (LaMott) Wellman, and nephews James (Linda) Ackermann, Daniel Ackermann, Thomas (Beth) Ackermann, Timothy (Michelle) Ackermann and Richard (Sheryl) Ackermann, and several great-nieces and nephews and great-great- nieces and nephews.



Audrey will be interned with her parents at Lutheran Cemetery in Middle Village, N.Y. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be sent to Chase Nursing Home, 1 Terrace Heights, New Berlin, NY 13411.



Arrangements have been entrusted to R.J. Fahy Funeral Home.



