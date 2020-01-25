|
Audrey Jean Duffy, 90, of Englewood passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 15, 2020. She was born November 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Rudolph Seitz and Margaret Boyer Seitz.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who loved music, opera, piano and gardening. She was an avid reader who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and she worked out almost every day.
Survivors include her son John C. Duffy of Miami, daughter, Christine Shelow (John) of Venice and son, Jeffrey Duffy of Englewood as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren and many friends who will miss her but remember her forever in their hearts.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her loving husband George.
Private services will be held at a later date.
