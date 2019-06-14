Services Service 11:30 AM Sarasota National Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Audrey Dlugolecki Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey Mary Emma Thompson Dlugolecki

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Audrey Mary Emma Thompson Dlugolecki (1926 -2018) Audrey Mary Emma Thompson was born on April 13, 1926 in the small town of Lachute, Quebec and passed on January 19, 2018 at age 91.



She is the eldest child of Jessie and Lester Thompson and older sister to Gary, Millie, and Dick. Always proud of her Canadian heritage, Audrey rose to sing a spirited "Oh, Canada" well into her 90's.



Audrey earned her nursing degree in 1947, graduating 1st in her class at Catherine Booth Mothers' Hospital in Montreal. As a young woman she enjoyed her mom's baked beans, warm maple syrup, bagpipes, dancing at her uncle's dance hall, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and playing ice hockey. She held her parents and her siblings dear to heart.



In 1950, Audrey married the love of her life, Leo Dlugolecki (1924 - 2019), and moved to the United States to begin a family. Together they raised six children: Michael, Martha Ann, Marilou, Myra Sue, Marian Jean, and Mark. Over the years, their family grew to include 12 beloved grandchildren: Heather, Burton, Kevin, Jason, Jennifer, Michelle, Jessica, Kayla, Adam, Audra, Kyle, and Eric; 7 sweet great-grandchildren; and 5 welcomed children-in-law.



Audrey was a kind and compassionate woman with a quick wit, a generous heart, and a strong sense of social responsibility. As a young mother she volunteered in the Girl Scouts and at her children's schools. Later in life, she served as a hospice volunteer and together with Leo delivered "meals on wheels" and a warm greeting to the shut-ins of their community. As a wife and mother, Audrey was simply the best. Her family knew they were well-loved and unconditionally valued as the individuals they were. Our mom soothed us to sleep with lullabies when we were young, supported us through the trials and tribulations of our formative years, and continued to nourish us with her wisdom as we grew into adults. Together we share fond memories of summers at our lake cottage, homemade birthday cakes, bone china tea cups, holiday dinners, forget-me-nots, art at the kitchen table, "trick shot Nan" in the pool room, a menagerie of pets, and our parents singing love songs to each other. Our mom leaves us her legacy of family values, her deep aesthetic appreciation of art and nature, her wonderful generosity of spirit, and her love of milk chocolate.



Our family is forever grateful to the dedicated caregivers who lovingly cared for our parents during the last decade of their lives.



SERVICE: A celebration of life and burial will be held for both Audrey and Leo on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:30AM at Sarasota National Cemetery.



Throughout their 67 years of marriage, it was their wish to be together until the end of time. Audrey and Leo left the world a kinder and gentler place by their very being - and we shall miss them