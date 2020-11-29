My family and I have many wonderful memoires with Aunt Audrey. When visiting Connecticut from Texas our first stop was always Aunt Audrey's home for her Birthday she was always very gracious and giving. My children loved there visits to the beach with her and the evening walks into town for treats. I will always remember my skiing holidays with her and my cousins and very grateful for those invitations. I will miss her humor and kindness. Our prayers and love are with Aunt Audrey and family. Robert, Karen, Caitlin, Mike, Rob, and Stephanie.

Robert E Brousseau

Family