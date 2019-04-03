Audrey Taylor, born July 8, 1932 passed away at her home in Rotonda West on March 29, 2019 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl and son Don. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Lynn Johnson (Al), Peggy Reed (Kent), Shari Parker (Mark) and son Dan, along with many Grandchildren and even more Great Grandchildren.Originally from Minnesota where she raised a family, she had many interests and loved entertaining family and friends. She was everyones favorite and will be missed by so many friends and extended family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, who so lovingly helped care for her at home during her final days.



Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements. Read More Listen to Obituary