Dr. Aziz Junagadhwalla, 76, passed away on January 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife Mumtaz, daughter Mehnaz and son Zahid. He was a devoted husband, father and doting grandfather to his two granddaughters. Dr. Juna cared for patients in the Venice/Englewood area for 40 years and was a beloved member of the community.
A private burial service was held on January 13, 2020. A memorial service and visitation will be held at the Islamic Society of Sarasota/Bradenton (ISSB): 4350 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, Florida 34234 on Saturday, January 18 from 3:30-5:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Faiths Food Bank: https://www.allfaithsfoodbank.org 8171 Blaikie Ct. Sarasota, Florida 34240 or to Tidewell Hospice: https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, Florida 34238. To offer your condolences please visit www.legacy.com.