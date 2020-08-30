1/1
Barbara Allan Rustige
In Loving Memory of Barbara Allan Rustige

Barbara A. Rustige passed into the loving arms of Jesus on August 20, 2020.

In 1963 Barbara A. Bristol married James H. Rustige and in 1971 they moved from Crestwood, Missouri to Port Charlotte, Florida where they raised their three daughters: Cindy Marie, Robbin Ann, and Penny Sue.

Barbara, a talented artist and entrepreneur, opened an art and craft store in Boca Grande, Florida. Later she started a new business in Port Charlotte, Florida: The Real Estate Review which lasted 18 years.

The magazine featured property for sale in Charlotte County, Florida and surrounding counties, which included aerials she photographed while her husband, Jim flew the company plane.

The last four years of her life she bravely fought a serious health problem. During the fight she remained a pillar of strength, with poise and grace she encouraged others. Her strong faith allowed her glowing smile, always there, touching so many.

She leaves behind: Husband James H. Rustige; Daughters Cindy Lucas, Robbin Houser, Penny Pufahl; Grandchildren Sarah Chalfant, Allison McCall, Matthew Houser, Shane Voss, Shelby Pagels, Colton Pagels, Amelia Pufahl, Dawson Pufahl, and Whitney Lucas; Great Grandchildren Reese Voss, Conor McCall, Case McCall, Caden McCall, Levi Chalfant, Trever Chalfant; Cousin Don Bristol and

family; and her Brother Steve Bristol and family.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
