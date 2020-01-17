|
Barbara Ann Burke, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte after a long battle with corticobasal degeneration.
She was born July 31, 1936 in Hanover, New Hampshire. Barbara graduated from Hampton Academy in Hampton, New Hampshire in 1953 and attended the Bay State Academy in Boston, Massachusetts. Upon graduation, she went to work for National Airlines in Washington, DC. In 1957 she joined Northeast Airlines, working in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Boston and Hyannis, Massachusetts. She was working in Hyannis the summer that John F. Kennedy was the Democratic Party presidential candidate and met several family members.
Barbara and her husband married in 1965 and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1977. Both were active with Charlotte County Elks Lodge #2153 and Barbara was president of the ladies' group several times. She was also a member and past president of Peace River Charter Chapter ABWA and was named their Woman of the Year in 1984.
Barbara joined Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in 1984 and was an assistant store manager until her retirement in 2005. She was on several new store set up teams in Florida and, in 1991, helped open the first stores in New England.
Upon her retirement, Barbara volunteered at the Port Charlotte Cultural Center, Tidewell Hospice House, Charlotte Players, and at her church, the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. She also loved to travel in the United States and abroad with family and friends. Friends could say she never met a slot machine she didn't like.
Barbara is survived by her children, G. Angie (Rob) Portelli of North Port, Florida; Harold E. Burke II (Anna) of Guam; Terri I. Randall of Biloxi, Mississippi; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; her brother Gregory (Priscilla) Pickering; and both sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Razor" Burke, brothers, John (Kathy) Schuck and Charles "Slugger" (Judy) Pickering and a daughter-in-law, Florencia "Flo" Burke.
Memorial services celebrating Barbara's life will be held Tuesday 2:00 PM January 21, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Inurnment with her husband will be held in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.