Barbara (Barb) Bruner, 59 of Port Charlotte Florida passed away after a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer on December 21st, 2019. Barb was born on August 7th 1960 in Montrose, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Binghamton North High School class of 1978. Her first job was waitressing at the Riverview Diner owned and operated by her parents in Binghamton, New York. In 1979 Barb moved to Wichita, Kansas to begin a new chapter in life. She completed general construction laborer training and within 5 weeks began working for The Law Company, Inc. After 12 years in Wichita Barb made the move to Port Charlotte, Florida where she flexed her entrepreneur skills launching a successful pool cleaning business.
Barb was hardworking, genuine, and kind. If Barb could choose to be anywhere it would be Daytona Beach with the love of her life, Bob. She enjoyed relaxing to 70's music and had a big heart for cats. She was fascinated by antique shops especially her favorites in Arcadia. She also took delight in watching Judge Judy and her favorite games shows. Barb will be deeply missed by her best friend and loving husband of 13 years, Bob Bruner; her daughter Julie Coyle; her sons: Jon Aton and Nathaniel Aton; her sisters: (her identical twin) Brenda Knickerbocker and Cheryl Cokely; grandchildren: Jonathan, Isaiah and Kailey; daughter in-law Letisha Aton; sister in law Karen Knickerbocker and brother in-law Tim Cokely. She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Arlene Knickerbocker and brothers Donald Knickerbocker Jr. and Scott Knickerbocker.
A visitation will be held Saturday, December 28th at 12:00pm, with a service at 1:00pm in the Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, Florida. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating life of Barbara , please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and cremation.