Barbara J. Collins
Barbara J. Collins, of Arcadia, Fla., went to be with her Lord and Savior Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 90 after a short illness.

She was born Oct. 19, 1930, to Edwin C. and Mabel I. Hix (nee Emerick) in Marion, Ind. She was the eldest of three siblings.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Aurin A. Collins, in 2011; a daughter, Christina C. (Mark) Negley, in 1998; her sister, Norma Jean (Rex) Collins, in 2008; and a grandson, Phillip S. Olive, in 2018. Left to carry on her memory are her brother James E. (Marilyn) Hix; three daughters, Cindy L. (Selby) Kinard, Cheryl A. Kinnecom, and Carla I. (Mary) Belcher; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In the late 1940s, a teen-aged Barbara was visiting her grandfather in Fort Ogden and met her future husband. They were wed at Fort Ogden Baptist Church on Oct. 14, 1951

Barbara was a registered nurse and went to school at the Methodist School of Nursing in Indianapolis, She had a varied career in nursing, including E.R. care and working with newborn babies. She once delivered a baby in a Fort Ogden orange grove, and the grateful parents named the baby Barbara after her.

She taught LPN and nursing assistant courses at Charlotte Vo-Tech (now now Charlotte Technical College) for several years at the end of her career, training hundreds of medical professionals. She was also active in nursing community support.

Barbara was a longtime member of Fort Ogden Baptist Church, and she and Aurin made a substantial donation toward the construction of the current church building. In 2014, she became a member of Mount Ephraim Baptist Church in Owens Community.

At her request, a simple graveside service for family only will be held at Fort Ogden Cemetery, where she will be buried alongside her husband.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia for making her final hours on this earth as easy as possible. Online condolences may be made at PongerKaysGrady.com. Arrangements by Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Arcadia, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2020.
