Barbara J. Kelly, 78, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 28, 1941.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, knitting, and traveling the world.
She was married to Edward Kelly for 58 years. She is also survived by her three daughters, Alison Kelly Hawke (John) of Hamilton, MA; Karen Cox (Patrick) of Wellesley, MA; and Jacqui Thomsen (Randall) of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren; and her sister Carol Capaldo of Brookhaven, NY.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a memorial mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, FL on September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider offering memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewell.org.