1/
Barbara J. Liddle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Liddle, of Venice, Fla., died peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte on July 25, 2020.

She was born November 1, 1929, in Greenwood, Ind., to Macy and Alva (Ash) Bowman. She graduated from Center Grove High School in 1947.

Barbara married Stephen W. Liddle on June 25, 1949. She was active in the Irvington United Methodist Church (Indianapolis) where she served in many positions including President of the Women's Circles. She was known for being generous to friends, neighbors, and the community at large.

After Steve's retirement, they moved to Englewood, Fla. They were long time members of Englewood United Methodist Church where Barbara was very active. She also volunteered at Helping Hands.

In 2019, she moved to Aston Gardens in Venice, where she continued her active lifestyle, and made many friends.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Stillabower of Englewood; a son David (Ruby) Liddle of Conroe, Texas; and a daughter Stephanie (Rich) Willson of Venice, Fla.; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Helping Hands, 700 E. Dearborn St, Englewood, Fl 34223.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved