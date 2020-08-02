Barbara J. Liddle, of Venice, Fla., died peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte on July 25, 2020.



She was born November 1, 1929, in Greenwood, Ind., to Macy and Alva (Ash) Bowman. She graduated from Center Grove High School in 1947.



Barbara married Stephen W. Liddle on June 25, 1949. She was active in the Irvington United Methodist Church (Indianapolis) where she served in many positions including President of the Women's Circles. She was known for being generous to friends, neighbors, and the community at large.



After Steve's retirement, they moved to Englewood, Fla. They were long time members of Englewood United Methodist Church where Barbara was very active. She also volunteered at Helping Hands.



In 2019, she moved to Aston Gardens in Venice, where she continued her active lifestyle, and made many friends.



She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Stillabower of Englewood; a son David (Ruby) Liddle of Conroe, Texas; and a daughter Stephanie (Rich) Willson of Venice, Fla.; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Helping Hands, 700 E. Dearborn St, Englewood, Fl 34223.



