1/1
Barbara Louise Evers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Louise Evers, 78, of Venice, Fla., passed away after battling Alzheimer's on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Venice Green Village in Venice, Fla.

A Celebration of Barbara's Life will begin with visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at First Church of God, 351 Orange Road, Venice, Florida, 34293, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at obituaries.nationalcremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Barbara's name to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd, Venice, FL 34293.

Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.

Burial will be at Salem Mennonite Cemetery, 4275 West State Road North in Elida, Ohio at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
9416245212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved