Barbara Louise Evers, 78, of Venice, Fla., passed away after battling Alzheimer's on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Venice Green Village in Venice, Fla.
A Celebration of Barbara's Life will begin with visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at First Church of God, 351 Orange Road, Venice, Florida, 34293, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at obituaries.nationalcremation.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Barbara's name to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd, Venice, FL 34293.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Burial will be at Salem Mennonite Cemetery, 4275 West State Road North in Elida, Ohio at a later date.