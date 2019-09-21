|
Barbara Olga Boyd, 89, of Lake Suzy passed away on September 18, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1929 to John and Mary Kudla of Detroit, Michigan. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and generous, fun-loving friend to many. She was licensed as a cosmetologist and was a multi-gallon blood donor.
She married the love of her life, Walter Boryskewich Boyd, a sailor in the Canadian Navy, on June 8, 1946 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Barbara and her husband were very active in the Ukrainian church and community in Detroit. They were instrumental in helping their five sons in the early days of their business, Boyd Brothers Service, Inc. in Charlotte county.
When Barbara greeted you at her home, she would say--- hello, are you hungry? Barbara was an amazing cook and she enjoyed golf, bowling, music, mahjong and an occasional trip to a casino. She was also an avid reader. Barbara traveled extensively. Among her favorites were a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, golfing at Kapalua in Maui, golfing in Salzburg, Austria and Anchorage, Alaska. Additionally, she and her husband, Walter traveled with lifelong friends to Acapulco, Cancun, Bermuda and Canada.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty four years, Walter, infant son John, brother John Kudla, sister Catherine Dodge and daughter-in-law Tina Boyd. She is survived by her sons Edward (Kathleen) Boyd, Eugene (Kathy) Boyd, Robert (Bonnie) Boyd, Ronald (Marianne) Boyd and Walter Boyd; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the . The family thanks Barbara's kind caregivers, specifically the care she received at Sandhill Gardens.