|
|
Barbara Wechsler Fleming, 65, of Port Charlotte, Fla. and previously Hartford, Conn., died peacefully in her home on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with illness.
Born October 27, 1954 in Hartford, she was eldest daughter of Senator Alfred Francis and Marjorie Cartier Wechsler. Barbara attended Noah Webster Elementary School, Northwest Catholic, Miss Porter's, and Pine Manor College.
Barbara was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and friend who delighted in bringing joy to others through her incredible thoughtfulness. This often took the form of kind and funny notes, unique gifts, and celebrating milestones and holidays of all sizes with family, friends, and neighbors. Barbara's deep kindness and generosity led many of her children's friends to fondly regard her as a second mother, for which she was affectionately dubbed "Mrs. Mom". Barbara was also an avid lover of animals who rescued dozens of furry friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bill Fleming and her five children: Whitney Stewart, Bradford Stewart and his wife Hon. Jem Sponzo, Lindsay Bertelotti and her husband Justin, Kaytee Stewart, and Treb Stewart and his wife Stephanie; granddaughters, Alexandra Bertellotti and Maeve Stewart; her stepdaughters: Megan Fleming-Watson and her husband Steve, Brooke Lovas and her husband Chris, Heather Warner and her husband Nick, and six step-grandchildren; her sister Sue Spear and her husband Charles; sister-in-law Nancy Fleming and brother-in-law Lew Fleming; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is predeceased by her beloved parents, and her two brothers, John Wechsler and William Wechsler, and her sister-in-law Candace Fleming.
A celebration of life will be planned for the future when the many people who loved her can gather together. Details will be announced when available. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make donations to your local humane society in honor of Barbara's life-long love of animals.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com