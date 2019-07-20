Barry F. "Skip" DeMello, age 71 of Port Charlotte, FL passed away July 14, 2019.



He was born March 21, 1948 in New Bedford, MA to George and Elizabeth DeMello.



Skip graduated New Bedford High School in 1966 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He later went on to work as a Foreman/Supervisor for the Charlotte County Public Works. Skip loved to cruise with his family and go fishing. He will be fondly remembered by his loving wife, Linda DeMello; his daughters, Jennifer (Dino) Grammatis, and Jessica (Richard) Rourke; his mother, Elizabeth (Gene) DeMello; Grandchildren, Anthony Cabral, Corbin (Samantha) Rourke, Lauren Cabral, Camrin Rourke, Alexander Kiesel, Caleb Kiesel, and Nia Grammatis; great grandson, Joel Rourke; brother, George DeMello; and many nieces and nephews. Skip was preceded in death by his father George DeMello and his son, Jamie Cabral.



Visitation for Barry will be Sunday July 28, 2019 from 1-2pm with a service beginning at 2pm at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care; 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.