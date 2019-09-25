|
|
On Tuesday September 3, 2019, Betty J Falch, age 90, passed away peacefully in the care of her family, at her home in Sandhill Gardens, Punta Gorda, Florida. Betty was born in Madison, Wisconsin, graduated from Central High School, and attended UW Madison for a short time. Betty was very proud of her successful 23 year career working for the State of WI, Job Service. In 1990 she retired.
In 1991, Betty moved to Harbor Cove, in North Port, Florida. She loved her 26 years at Harbor Cove, claiming that those where the best years of her life. She was active and vibrant participant in all of the Harbor Cove social activities and was committed to her volunteer work at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center and Tidewell Hospice. From 2016 to 2019 she resided in Royal Palm and Sandhill Gardens Retirement Centers. She valued the close friendships she developed in Florida and with her Family. She will be missed dearly by the friends and family that have loved her and cherished her friendship.
She is pre-deceased by former husbands Alex Falch Jr. and Lyman Johnson, and her parents, Eldon and Selma Anderson. She was grateful to have loved and been loved by the large extended family's of both the Falch's and the Johnson's.
She is survived and mourned by her daughters: Daughter Deborah (Ron) Heilig. Daughter Candace (Mark) Moody, their children and grandchildren, the Johnson family members.(Mary/Merrill, Gary/Jeanine, Chris/Linda, Mike/Lynn) , the surviving Falch family members (Dick/Helen and Iretta/Tony) and their children. Her passing leaves us sad for our loss, but happy that she is now in the heavenly home she longed for.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 9, 2019 at 11 am at the Olde World Restaurant, in North Port Florida. A light meal will follow. There will be a second service in Madison, WI, on October 17, 2019. Her ashes will be laid to rest in WI, with her parents Eldon and Selma Anderson.
Gifts in Lieu of Flowers:
The Macular Degeneration Foundation
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center
Tidewell Hospice