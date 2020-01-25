Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Basilio Castrovinci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basilio A. "Basil" Castrovinci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basilio A. "Basil" Castrovinci Obituary
Basilio "Basil" A. Castrovinci, 80, of Port Charlotte, passed away January 21, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1939 to the late Anthony Castrovinci and Concetta Ravi Pinto-Castrovinci in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Basil founded Basil Castrovinci Associates, Inc., a major actuarial consulting firm, and was proprietor of The Pearl Beach Inn on Manasota Key. He will be remembered as being larger-than-life as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Basil is survived by his wife, Carol, of Port Charlotte, daughter, Mary Castrovinci (Anthony Franzese), son, Basil Castrovinci (Jennifer), son,

Matthew Castrovinci (Carmela), son, John Castrovinci, daughter, Gina Andujar (Edwin), daughter, Lori Castrovinci-Gorman (Ed), step-son,

James O'Neil (Loradana), one brother, Ronald Castrovinci (Barbara), twelve Grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

Basil is preceded in death by both of his parents, and two brothers, Lawrence and Anthony Castrovinci.

Visitation will be on Monday evening January 27th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Farley Funeral Home in North Port. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday the 28th at the funeral home.

Please sign his online guest book at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -