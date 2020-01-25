|
|
Basilio "Basil" A. Castrovinci, 80, of Port Charlotte, passed away January 21, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1939 to the late Anthony Castrovinci and Concetta Ravi Pinto-Castrovinci in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Basil founded Basil Castrovinci Associates, Inc., a major actuarial consulting firm, and was proprietor of The Pearl Beach Inn on Manasota Key. He will be remembered as being larger-than-life as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Basil is survived by his wife, Carol, of Port Charlotte, daughter, Mary Castrovinci (Anthony Franzese), son, Basil Castrovinci (Jennifer), son,
Matthew Castrovinci (Carmela), son, John Castrovinci, daughter, Gina Andujar (Edwin), daughter, Lori Castrovinci-Gorman (Ed), step-son,
James O'Neil (Loradana), one brother, Ronald Castrovinci (Barbara), twelve Grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Basil is preceded in death by both of his parents, and two brothers, Lawrence and Anthony Castrovinci.
Visitation will be on Monday evening January 27th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Farley Funeral Home in North Port. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday the 28th at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guest book at www.farleyfuneralhome.com