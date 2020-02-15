|
|
Beatrice (Babe) Batty was born Nov. 5, 1915 in New Bedford, Mass., daughter of the late Beatrice (Duchesney) Corriea and Manual J. Corriea.
Babe married the love of her life, Harry J. Batty, Sr. on Oct. 15, 1938 in New Bedford, Mass. The couple spent the next 70 years together until Harry's death in January 2009. Babe was 104 years old when she was called by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 6, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Babe experienced much in her 104 years. Among these was The Great Depression in the 1930's, World War II when her husband Harry fought in Europe with the U.S. Army's 83rd Infantry Division against Nazi Germany.
Harry was wounded twice in action and finally came home
in Dec. 1945 to his wife and son, Harry J. Batty, Jr.
Babe was a sales woman for office supplies for many years.
After Babe and Harry retired they began spending winters
in North Port, Fla. In 1989 they moved from New Bedford to North Port permanently to a home in Holiday Park. In 2008 the couple moved to North Port Pines Assisted Living, which was her residence when she passed on. Babe lived a long and fruitful life, and she loved her family and friends and was known for her kind, helpful and happy nature. Babe and her husband loved ballroom dancing when they were younger, spent a good bit of time camping, and Babe loved card games and Bingo in her later years, making many wonderful friends along the way.
Babe is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Harry
J. Batty, Sr., her daughter-in-law Elaine M. (Mello) Batty,
and Babe's siblings Donald, Marjorie, Dorothy, Robert and
Barbara.
She is survived by her son, Harry J. Batty, Jr. of Rincon, Georgia, and two grandchildren, John Batty of Nashville,
Tennessee, and Christopher Batty and wife Peggy Tachdjian of Los Angeles, California. Also survived are great-grandchildren Erica Batty of Los Angeles, Michael
Batty, Will Batty, and Emily Batty of Nashville, and Owen Batty and Lucas Batty of Los Angeles. Babe is survived also by her sister-in-law Charlotte Laubi of Plainville, Mass., and sister-in-law Pat Corriea of Bradenton, Fla., and also by many nieces and nephews.
Beatrice M. Batty is a Catholic, and Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, Fla. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Tidewell Hospice 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
To send condolences,
visit farleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, Florida 34287