Benjamin James Connors Born Jan. 2, 1936, passed away



May 21, 2020, in Arcadia, Fla., Ben was the manager of "The Clock" restaurant in Arcadia, Fla., and served the community for many years before moving to the DeSoto Sheriff's Department where he protected & served his community until his retirement. Ben was born in Gardner, Mass., to William and Mary Connors of Otter River, Mass., where he lived until he joined the Marine Corps in 1954 and served his Country during the Korean War, then returning home marrying Lorraine Hamel-Connors and raising a Family until moving to Florida in the early 70's.



Ben is survived by his children, Maureen Connors-Beverly of Boynton Beach, Fla., Darryl Connors of Pt. Charlotte, Fla., Holly Miller of Kilgore, Texas and Ryan Coleman of Arcadia, Fla., as well as Sandra Woppman-Connors of Arcadia, Fla. Ben is survived by several stepchildren and many grand & great-grandchildren.



Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 lockdown we're unable to have any services for our Father at this time, we will have a Military Service when we can all be together and honor our Father's life and legacy, we appreciate all of the prayers and condolences for Ben's extended Family.



